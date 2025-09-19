Colts Announce 2025 Home Opener Pregame Festivities

The Barrie Colts are set to open the 2025 OHL Regular Season on Saturday, September 20th at Sadlon Arena, and fans are invited to take part in special pregame festivities leading up to puck drop.

Beginning at 6:15 p.m. outside the West Entrance, fans will have the opportunity to meet team mascots Charly Horse and Carly Horse, along with select Barrie Colts players.

Doors to Sadlon Arena will open at 6:30 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m. as the Colts officially begin their regular season campaign.

The Horsepower Sports Bar, located next to the West Entrance of Sadlon Arena, will also be hosting a Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. until puck drop. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy food and beverage specials in the lounge and restaurant before making their way to their seats.

The Barrie Colts look forward to welcoming fans back to Sadlon Arena for another exciting season of OHL hockey.

Tickets for the 2025 Home Opener can be purchased exclusively by visiting www.ticketpro.com.







