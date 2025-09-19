Attack Look to Spoil Celebration in Season Opener in London

The Owen Sound Attack will open the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League regular season on Friday night against the same opponent that ended their season last year, the London Knights. For many in the Attack dressing room this game is an opportunity to show the growth the team has had from a year ago against the defending Memorial Cup Champions.

Both the Attack and Knights enter the season with many changes to their rosters from a year ago, with the Attack opening the regular season with 11 new players this season and a number of players no longer on their rosters. The Knights have had heavy turnover in their lineup with a large portion of their championship lineup departing for the professional ranks, however, we all know that the Knights will still pose a tough task for any opponent.

The Attack head into the contest with 3 players still away at NHL camps, forward Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs), and goaltenders Matthew Koprowoski (St. Louis Blues) and Carter George (Los Angeles Kings). To solve the Attacks goaltending situation for Friday night, they have called up Zack Irvin as the team's emergency back up for the night.

OWEN SOUND ATTACK LONDON KNIGHTS

PRESEASON RECORD 3-2-0-0 4-0-0-0

PRESEASON RESULTS 4-3 L vs. NB

5-1 W @ BAR

6-2 L @ BRAM

4-1 W vs. BAR

7-5 W @ NB 6-5 W vs. SAR

5-4 SOW @ SAR

2-1 W vs. ER

2-0 W @ ER

PRE-SEASON LEADERS (G-A-PTS) Cole Zurawski (1-4-5)

Tristan Delisle (3-1-4)

Jacob Therrien (2-2-4

Michael Dec (2-2-4) Logan Hawery (4-3-7)

Jaxon Cover (2-4-6)

24-25 LEADERS ON 25-26 (G-A-PTS) Pierce Mbuyi (29-23-52)

Tristan Delisle (11-26-37)

Jacob Therrien (17-21-38) Sam Dickinson (29-62-91)

Sam O'Reilly (28-44-71)

William Nichol (21-36-57)

The game between the Knights and Attack can be seen live on Rogers TV Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streamed on Flo Hockey, or heard on the new 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio.

Don't forget the Attack home opening weekend is just a week away, so be sure to get your tickets to see them take on the Kitchener Rangers on Saturday, September 27th at 7pm and the Barrie Colts on Sunday, September 28th at 2pm. Saturday night will be the first time Attack fans will have a chance to see the newly renovated Harry Lumley Bayshore in person, while Sunday's game is an Investment Planning Counsel Sunday with the first 200 kids into the game receiving a free small popcorn and a skate with the team following the game. Get your tickets in person at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, by calling 519-371-7452 or online at tickets.attackhockey.com.







