Kitchener Rangers Welcome Nedlaw Group as New Helmet Sponsor
Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
KITCHENER, ONT. - The Kitchener Rangers are pleased to welcome Nedlaw Group as the team's official Roofing and Living Walls partner. As part of this multi-year partnership, the Nedlaw logo will be proudly featured on all Rangers helmets throughout the season.
"We're excited to welcome Nedlaw Group as a partner of the Rangers," said Joe Birch, Chief Operating Officer of the Kitchener Rangers. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation mirrors our own, and having their logo on our helmets is a visible reminder that strong community connections are what make Rangers hockey so special."
"Partnering with the Rangers is a natural fit for us," said Drew Walden, President of Nedlaw Group. "We're proud to see our brand represented on the helmets of a team with such a long-standing tradition in our community, and we look forward to supporting the Rangers and their fans this season."
The Nedlaw logo will make its debut this Friday as the Rangers face off against the Brantford Bulldogs in their season opener on Friday September 19th at 7:00p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games online.
