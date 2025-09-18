Guelph Storm Unveil Legends of the Storm Exhibit

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Guelph Storm unveiled today the Legends of the Storm exhibit in celebration of another year of hockey in the Royal City and the 25th anniversary of the Sleeman Centre. The exhibit serves as a tribute to the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters, Guelph Platters, Guelph Storm, and the many players to don these jerseys over the years. The exhibit, located near section 101, is the latest addition to the fan experiences found inside the Sleeman Centre.

"As we begin our 25th year at the Sleeman Centre, it was important to create a space that not only celebrates the legacy of the Guelph Storm but also honours the deep roots of major junior hockey in our city, " said Storm Vice President of Business Operations Matt Newby. "The Legends of the Storm zone is a tribute to the players, teams, and moments that have shaped Guelph's hockey story.

As guests walk throughout the exhibit, they are met with pillars displaying Guelph's rich hockey history including an all-time Storm roster showcasing the many to wear the crimson and white, and their achievements that we continue to celebrate today.

Highlighted in the exhibit are a number of players from the Mad Hatters, Platters, and Storm whose names are etched in history across the hockey world like Harry Howell, Rod Gilbert, Jean Ratelle, Paul Brudges, Gary Roberts, Steve Chiasson, Jeff O'Neill, Todd Bertuzzi, and Ryan Callahan.

The Legends of the Storm exhibit is a testament to the legacy of Royal City hockey and a commitment to excellence. The Guelph Storm invites fans to explore and enjoy the exhibit at each Storm home game. Beginning with the 2025 Home Opener on Friday, September 19th when the Erie Otters visit the Royal City.

