Christopher Soares Commits to Storm

Guelph, ON - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett announced today that free agent forward Christopher Soares has signed an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the hockey club.

The 5'11, 170 lbs forward from Milton, Ontario was originally selected by the Sarnia Sting in the 11th round (221st overall) in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Soares recorded eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 30 regular season games for the OJHL's Toronto Jr Canadiens last season and notched 21 goals and 19 assists for 40 points in 54 regular season games in 2023-2024. Prior to suiting up in the OJHL, Soares recorded 61 points (25 goals and 36 assists) in 68 games for the GTHL's Toronto Jr Canadiens U18 program. During the 2025 OHL Pre-Season Soares recorded 4 goals through 5 games, including a league leading 2 short handed goals.

"I'm excited to be part of the Guelph Storm organization," said Soares. "I'm grateful for this opportunity and ready to give it my all to help this team succeed."

