Attack Sign Noah Nelson Under OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

The Owen Sound Attack announced the signing of Forward Noah Nelson to a OHL Scholarship & Development Agreement.

Nelson comes to the Attack as a free agent, after being released by the Brantford Bulldogs during the pre-season of the 2025/26 season.

"The Attack are happy to announce the signing of over-age forward Noah Nelson. Attack General Manager Dale DeGray says. "Noah brings with him a ton of experience both in season and in the playoffs. Noah is a very hard-working energetic forward who has underrated offensive skills. A veteran player that will be a fantastic role model with our young group."

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound, London, ON native was first drafted by the Brantford Bulldogs - formerly known as the Hamilton Bulldogs - during the 2021 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft as a 5th round pick, 93 overall from the Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs (now Canucks) U15 AAA. For 4 seasons from 2021- 2024/25, Nelson would stay with the Bulldogs, recording a total of 197 games played with 19 goals, 35 assists and 54 points.

"We are looking forward to seeing Noah in an Attack jersey starting on Friday. We would like to welcome Noah and his family to the Attack organization."







