OHL Saturday Night Faceoff: Flint at Saginaw

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The 2025-26 OHL season continues with a special edition of OHL Friday Night Faceoff presented by Rogers TV and Cogeco, coming on Saturday night as part of Opening Week presented by Delta Bingo. Fans can watch the action free across FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook pages, as well as on the OHL's Facebook page and the pages of the participating teams.

This week the spotlight shines on the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, where the Spirit opens its home schedule against its in-state rivals, the Flint Firebirds. The matchup also serves as the opening game of the tenth annual Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup series, with the Spirit having claimed the trophy in six of the nine seasons it has been contested including each of the last three. Saginaw posted a 5-3-0-0 record against Flint last year to secure the series, and enters Saturday with a 47-25-5-1 all-time edge since the Firebirds arrived in 2015.

Fans can tune in live and free beginning with coverage at 7:00 pm ahead of puck drop at 7:05 pm. As part of the new media partnership between the OHL and FloSports, a free Friday Night Faceoff matchup will be featured every week throughout the 2025-26 season across FloHockey's social platforms. Subscribers can continue to watch every OHL game all season long on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app, available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and most smart TVs.







