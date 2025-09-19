Generals Drop Season Opener to Battalion 4-2

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals travelled to North Bay to open their 2025/26 season but suffered a 4-2 loss to the Battalion to begin the new campaign.

North Bay got the scoring started with Jax Pereira racing into the Oshawa end, taking a drop feed from Parker Vaughan and snapping one under the right-handed catching glove of Jaden Cholette. It was Pereira's first OHL goal in his first game with the Battalion.

Later in the first, the Battalion would add another tally with Tampa, FL native Brandt Harper holding the line and feeding a screened shot through traffic and past Cholette for his first in the Ontario Hockey League.

Down 2-0 early, the Generals got life at the very end of the first period as Vadim Smirnov played the carom off the boards from Harrison Franssen and snuck the puck underneath Mike McIvor with 2.9 seconds left.

With Smirnov scoring the first goal of the season for Oshawa, the team seemed to gain plenty of energy to begin the middle frame. They were skating faster and getting more shots on target.

Despite a better start to the second period, after Ethan Toms took a tripping minor, the Battalion would go back up by two on a quick break-in and a set-up pass to an open Ryder Carey, who roofed it over Cholette's glove side just before the end of the penalty.

Moments later, however, the Gens would counter with their own power play goal from Sam Roberts, his first tally in the OHL, to get right back to within a goal.

It took all of eleven seconds on the man-advantage before Brooks Rogowski walked out to the high slot and ripped a shot blocker side on McIvor that Roberts got just a touch on as he was parked out front of the North Bay goal.

Down by one entering the final 20 minutes, Oshawa pushed all throughout the third period to get the game tied, with goaltender Cholette keeping them in it with a strong performance since the second.

Unfortunately, the Gens would fall short as North Bay would add an empty netter from Jonathan Kapageridis after Cholette was pulled for an extra attacker in a last-minute effort to tie the game.

Despite being on the other side of a hard-fought game, there were plenty of first milestones from Gens' newcomers. Along with Smirnov's first OHL goal, Lucas Teixeira and Onni Kalto picked up their first OHL points with separate assists. Roberts would earn third star of the game with his first Oshawa General goal.

The Generals return to Tribute Communities Centre for their home opener Sunday at 6:05 pm against the Kingston Frontenacs. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

NBB 1st Goal: Jax Pereira (1) from Parker Vaughan and Briir Long at 2:37

NBB 2nd Goal: Brandt Harper (1) from Nolan Laird and Evgeny Dubrovtsev at 13:12

OSH 1st Goal: Vadim Smirnov (1) from Harrison Franssen and Lucas Teixeira at 19:57

2nd Period Scoring:

NBB 3rd Goal (PP): Ryder Carey (1) from Arseny Pronin and Brandt Harper at 10:35

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Sam Roberts (1) from Brooks Rogowski and Onni Kalto at 13:45

3rd Period Scoring:

NBB 4th Goal (EN): Jonathan Kapageridis (1) unassisted at 19:08

OSH Power Play: 1/4

NBB Power Play: 1/2

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 30 saves on 33 shots

Mike McIvor (NBB): 26 saves on 28 shots







