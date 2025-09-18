Gens Sign a Pair of Players Before Season Opener

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals have signed a pair of players to Ontario Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Oshawa has signed both a forward and a defenceman, the first is Brennan Huyck, a native of Gaylord, MI and the second is defenceman Brady Murnane who is a Clifton Park, NY native.

Huyck spent last season playing for Windy City Storm16UAAA where he played in 59 games, collecting 48 points, including 18 goals.

Murnane joins the team after playing 30 games at The Winchendon School in the USHS-Prep league, in that time he collected 16 points, including six goals.

The Generals' regular season kicks off tonight as the Generals head to North Bay to take on the Battalion, before returning home for the home opener on September 21st against the Kingston Frontenacs. Single-game tickets are on sale now!







