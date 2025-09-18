Ethan Kindree Reassigned to OJHL Georgetown Raiders

Published on September 18, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack announced Thursday afternoon their re-assigning of forward Ethan Kindree to the Georgetown Raiders (OJHL).

Kindree was drafted by Owen Sound during the 2024 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft as a third round pick (51 overall). Recording 45 games with the Attack, Kindree recorded 1 goal, 5 assists and 6 points during the 2024/25 regular season.

In the future, Kindree will still have the opportunity to be called up to the Attack on a fill in basis throughout the season if needed.







