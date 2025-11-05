A Failing Mark for the Owen Sound Attack in Sarnia Sting 6-4 School Game

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack had a quick turn around game Wednesday morning in Sarnia facing off against the Sting in their own hive for a School Day game. The Attack would fall short to the Sting in a 6-4 loss. Putting the points up ont he board for the Attack were Pierce Mbuyi (10), Wesley Royston (3), Cole Zurawski (11) and Nicholas Sykora (13).

A testing first frame for the Attack would see a little to much action down in Owen Sound's end. Sarnia taking possession of the puck early in the period would get the upper hand opening the score sheet with not one but three early period goals. Finally, an answer back from Attack forward Mbuyi would give relief to the bears. Harry Nansi guiding the puck back into the Stings territory would sent the puck cross ice to Sykora, sending the puck into the mob in front of the Sting net. In a chaotic frenzy, Mbuyi would catch the rebounded puck, tipping it into the back of the net. Ending the period on a 3-1 Sting score, the Attack looked to up their leaderboard status in the second period.

Another two goals for Sarnia in the second period would put them up to a 5-1 lead over the Attack. Owen Sound Attack Lenny Greenberg would cut into the faceoff circle in front of the Sarnia net, setting up a wrist shot goal for Royston, serving up the Attack's second goal of the game. Another goal opportunity would find itself late in the period for the Attack. With less thank five minutes remaining in play, the Attack would break away in a two-on-one race to the Sarnia net, Sykora making the shot with Zurawski catching the rebound, sending it back to the net marking the third goal for Owen Sound.

Twenty minutes now remained in regulation for the final period between the Attack and Sting. Right out of the gate the Attack pushed play into the Sarnia end. Nansi taking the puck around the back side of the Sting's net passed forward to Sykora, slapping home his 13th goal of the season and another goal for the Attack. The Sting would finish the school day game strong with an insurance goal ending the score at 6-4 Sting.

Up next, the bears will host their the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday against the London Knights at 7pm, and closing it off with a Sunday night road game in Oshawa at 6:05pm. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Not able to attend this weekend's games, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.