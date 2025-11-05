Game Day, Game 16, Firebirds at Greyhounds - 7:07 p.m.

November 5, 2025

GFL Memorial Gardens

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

7:07 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi and Chase Hull both scored but the Firebirds could not overcome a 4-0 deficit and were beaten by the Windsor Spitfires, 5-2 on Sunday evening at the WFCU Centre. Windsor's Liam Greentree scored a hat trick in the Spitfires win.

REUNION: Flint and Soo made a trade on October 17, swapping forwards Jeremy Martin and Brady Smith. The pair will play against their former teams for the fist time on Wednesday night. Martin has one goal and three assists in seven games with the Greyhounds after he put up three goals and one assist in seven games with the Firebirds prior to the trade. In 135 career games as a Firebird, he had 23 goals and nine assists. Smith has a goal and an assist in seven games for Flint and had one goal in 11 games for the Greyhounds. A 2024 first round pick of the Oshawa Generals, Smith was traded to Soo from Oshawa in January of 2025 as a part of the Andrew Gibson trade.

CALENDAR IS FULL: Wednesday's game is the third of 14 scheduled games for the Firebirds in the month of November. Flint is also two games into a stretch that features eight games in the span of 15 days.

SCOUTING THE HOUNDS: The Greyhounds sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with 23 points and come into Wednesday game with points in four in a row. They are led by Jordan Charron who has 14 goals and six assists in 18 games and is second in the OHL in goals. Greyhounds captain Brady Martin has two goals and eight assists in four games since being returned from the NHL's Nashville Predators. Martin played three games in Nashville and had one assist before being sent back to the OHL. The Predators selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

ODDS AND ENDS: Wednesday is the first of six games between the Firebirds and Greyhounds with three set to take place in each venue...Nathan Aspinall recorded his 100th OHL point on Sunday in Windsor...Jimmy Lombardi has six goals in his last six games...the Firebirds are 3-3-1-0 on the road this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds head home for a pair of games over the weekend, starting on Friday night against the North Bay Battalion. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







