Erie Otters Announce 2025-26 Leadership Group

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania -- With the OHL season in full-swing, the Erie Otters have announced the team's leadership group for the 2025-26 season.

Following nearly 20 games of play, the Otters hockey operations staff has decided on the group to lead them forward.

Fourth-year forward and second-year Otter Gabriel Frasca will wear the 'C' for the first time in his OHL career as he is named the 26th Captain in team history. Alongside Frasca, leadership duties will be bestowed upon forward Dylan Edwards (OA), and defenseman Tristen Trevino (first-year). Forward Brett Hammond (third-year) and defenseman Garrett Frazer (second-year) will each wear an alternating 'A' alongside the two full-time alternate captains. Each of these players is being given a letter for the first time in their OHL careers.

Otters Head Coach Kris Mallette spoke on what these roles entail and why this group is perfect to take this on.

"We are pleased to announce our leadership group for the 2025-26 season who each bring an important skillset and character to the room, these individuals embody what it means to be an Otter, and the identity we want to have as a team," Mallette said. "As a coaching staff, we are excited to have each of these players in a leadership role and setting an example for the rest of our group."

GABRIEL FRASCA- CAPTAIN

An ever-rising talent on the offensive side of the ice, it is the quiet leadership of the forward that has earned him the attention and praise from the Otters brass.

Acquired in a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs in August of 2024, Frasca came to the Otters as part of a long line of family talent and with plenty of pedigree. A former first round pick of the Frontenacs (2022, #17 Overall), Frasca was solid for Erie in 65 games in his first season in Northwest PA, collecting 38 points (15G+23A). So far this season, Frasca has led the way offensively for the team, picking up 16 points (6G+10A) in 18 games, being an ever-present in the Otters lineup.

Frasca, the native of Caledon, ON, is known for his quiet but confident approach to leadership and his commanding presence in the dressing room should go over very well with this group. The 19-year-old Frasca's continued maturity and leadership will be critical in the team's success as this season rolls on as he looks to lead the way for the navy and gold.

DYLAN EDWARDS - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

It's another big year for Otters over-age forward Dylan Edwards as he earns a letter for the first time in his OHL career.

A passionate, vocal leader in the locker room, Edwards' story is well-known. From off the roster, to one of the team's biggest contributors, the Scarborough, ON native is a key part in the Otters machine. A strong leader with plenty of experience in the OHL, Edwards command of the locker room is on display for all to see and he is one of the more well-respected players around the rink.

Entering his final year in the league, there's plenty to prove and prepare for Edwards - looking to play his part both on the scoresheet and off the ice for Erie.

TRISTEN TREVINO - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN

One of the newest Otters, Tristen Trevino has turned plenty of heads so far in his first season in the Flagship City.

Picked up as a free-agent over the summer, Trevino has slid into the Otters lineup seamlessly and has been noticeable for his attention to detail night-in and night-out. The Wexford PA native is committed to Robert Morris University and has displayed a quiet leadership example, setting the tone for those looking up to him. A local player, playing key minutes for Erie and truly leading by example.

With the NCAA eligibility rule, Trevino's future remains in question but for the here and now, he is perfect to wear a letter for the Otters as he looks to contribute to a strong veteran leadership group.

BRETT HAMMOND - ALTERNATE CAPTAIN (HOME)

It's been a big season so far for forward Brett Hammond and now he receives the first letter of his major junior career.

The Ottawa native has been a goal-scoring machine for the Otters this season and his story of resilience certainly resonates with his teammates.

It has already been a big season of growth for Hammond and now with the chance to wear a letter, an opportunity for him to grow as a leader within the locker room.

GARRETT FRAZER- ALTERNATE CAPTAIN (AWAY)

Acquired by the Otters as a free agent from the BCHL last winter, Garrett Frazer has fit in like a glove within the Otters organization, now he has the chance to provide leadership and experience to a young and up-and-coming group.

The Haymarket, VA native leads by example with his exuberant personality and play style on the ice. Frazer's experience at various levels of junior hockey gives him a unique perspective on the game and really plays well within the dressing room.

The Northeastern University commit has grown a ton over his time in Erie and now he gets to provide leadership within the Otters locker room.

Fans will get their first look at the newly-knighted captains as they will take the ice Friday at the Erie Insurance Arena as the team battles the Ottawa 67's.

