Saari Scores First OHL Goal in Otters Defeat in Owen Sound

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound, Ontario -- The Erie Otters would hit the ice once again on Sunday to close out their road trip with the first of six games against the division rival Owen Sound Attack. Newly acquired Otters forward Michael Dec would have the opportunity to battle his former team, while newly acquired Attack forward Wesley Royston would skate against the Otters for the first time. Coming off of a tough loss in Barrie, the Otters would hope to bounce back and end the trip on a high note.

The contest would begin at a very fast pace with both clubs searching for an opener. Goaltending would stand tall throughout the first bit of play but eventually one of the talented goal scorers on the ice would break through. About six and a half minutes into the period, Dylan Edwards (6) would bury a rebound opportunity to make it 1-0 Erie. The Attack would respond just minutes later with the OHL's third leading scorer Tristan Delisle (PPG, 11) struck to knot the game at 1-1. Both teams would continue to trade scoring chances but the score through 20 minutes would be 1-1 as Erie would have 1:20 of power play time carrying over into the second period. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 11-8.

The Otters would begin the second period on the front foot as just six seconds into the period, Brett Hammond (PPG, 8) would strike on the Otters' carry-over power play to make it 2-1 Otters. The game would remain this way for most of the period before Tristan Delisle ([2], 12) would find the back of the net for the second time in the game to tie the game back up at 2-2. Just three minutes later the Attack would earn their first lead of the day as Pierce Mbuyi (9) would strike to make it 3-2 Attack. The home side would keep the pressure on as Cole Zurawski (GWG, 8) would make it 4-2 Attack, the lead that they would bring into the third period as well as exactly one minute of power play time. Shots on goal would favor the Attack 21-19 through 40 minutes of play.

The third period would commence with the Otters on the penalty kill and the Attack looking to grow their lead. This is exactly what they would do as Nicholas Sykora (PPG, 12) would strike to make it 5-2 Owen Sound. The home side would not look back from this moment as Harry Nansi (PPG, 6) would come through on the man-advantage to make it 6-2 Attack. The Otters would look to fight back but it would be the home side once again adding on as Cole Zurawski ([2], 9) would score his second of the game to make it 7-2 Owen Sound. The stretch of seven-unanswered would conclude with Cole Zurawski [3], 10) finishing off his hattrick to make it 8-2 Attack. Erie would respond on a power play in the final moments as Julius Saari (PPG,1) would score his first OHL goal to get Erie one back and make it 8-3. This would be the final as Erie would fall by that score with shots on goal favoring the Attack 39-30.

