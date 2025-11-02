Storm Beat Sarnia, 4-1

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm fight off the Sting to a 4-1 win.

Jett Luchanko earned first star honours registering 1 goal and 1 assist, Leo Serlin also had a 2 point night. Other Storm scoring came from Grant Spada, Alex McLean, and Quinn Beauchesne. Zach Jovanovski was solid in net stopping 28 shots that came his way.

Attendance and 50/50...

Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,779-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was I-3951495 and the jackpot was $3,335.00 in support of the Nightingale Centre.

Up Next...

The Storm are back in action on Wednesday, November 5th for a rare mid-week home game as the London Knights visit the Sleeman Centre. Wednesday is the annual Pink the Rink game where the players take the ice in specialty jerseys. In addition, it will be the first edition of the Ones-Day games, the promotion will include the popular $1.00 hot dogs! $1.00 hot dogs can be found exclusively at concessions in sections 104, 107, 115, and 118. New this season, a $1.00 Guelph Storm special item will be available at Spyke's Sport Shop and Spyke's pop-up store at gate 6. This promotion is combined with any other regular-price merchandise purchase.

Don't miss out on the action, secure your seats TODAY! To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Upcoming Home Games...

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @Guelph Storm - 6:36pm

Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.