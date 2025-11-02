Game Day, Game 15, Firebirds at Spitfires - 4:05 p.m.

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

4:05 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds and Brantford Bulldogs played to a scoreless tie for 36 minutes before Brantford struck for a pair of late second period goals to take the lead for good. The Bulldogs then scored five goals in the third and went on to beat the Firebirds, 7-0, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

MATCHING UP WITH THE SPITS: Sunday's game is the first of six scheduled meetings between the Firebirds and Spitfires. Flint went 2-4-0-0 against Windsor during the 2024-25 season, including a 1-2-0-0 mark at the WFCU Centre.

CALENDAR IS FULL: Sunday's game is the second of 14 scheduled games for the Firebirds in the month of November. Flint is also one game into a stretch that features eight games in the span of 15 days.

SUNDAYS ON THE ICE: The Firebirds will take the ice on a Sunday for the fourth time this season. Flint has gone 2-1-0-0 on Sundays thus far. 11 of Flint's 68 games this season are scheduled to take place on Sundays.

TOP OF THE CONFERENCE: Windsor enters Sunday's action as the leaders of the Western Conference with a record of 12-3-1-1. The Spitfires have dropped back-to-back games, both against the Saginaw Spirit, 6-5 in a shootout last Sunday and 6-3 in regulation on Saturday night. Windsor is 6-1-1-1 on home ice this season. The Spitfires have a goal differential of +22, the second-best in the OHL.

AWAY FROM HOME: Sunday's game is Flint's seventh road game of the season. The Firebirds are 3-2-1-0 away from home as opposed to 5-3-0-0 at home. All three of Flint's road wins have taken place in Saginaw over the Spirit.

ODDS AND ENDS: Windsor defenseman Carson Woodall is tied for the league lead with 20 assists, 13 of which have come on the power play. He also leads the OHL in power play points with 14...Spitfires goaltender Joey Costanzo leads the league in goals against average at 1.96...Firebirds assistant coach Justin Solcz is a Windsor native and will coach against the Spits for the first time on Sunday.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head north to Sault Ste. Marie to take on the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday night. Puck drop at GFL Memorial Gardens is set for 7:07 p.m.







