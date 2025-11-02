IceDogs Shut out Brampton

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs blanked the Brampton Steelheads 4-0 on Thursday night at the Meridian Centre, as goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko earned his first career OHL shutout.

The Halloween crowd got a treat as the IceDogs delivered a dominant win, capped off by a four-goal effort and a lockdown defensive performance in the third period.

Homegrown forward Noah Read made his IceDogs debut, wearing number 93. The Anaheim Ducks' third-round pick, recently acquired from the London Knights, made an immediate impression in front of his hometown fans.

Kevin He opened the scoring with his ninth of the season, giving the IceDogs an early lead. Alex Hage followed with an unassisted goal to double the advantage and keep Brampton on its heels.

Fans saw a rare family moment as brothers Kevin and Eric He made their 2025-2026 IceDogs debut together, skating side by side for the first time in Niagara uniforms. Their chemistry and energy added an extra spark to the lineup.

Between the pipes, Yermolenko stood tall, turning aside all 30 shots he faced. The 18-year-old goaltender also picked up an assist on Hayden Reid's third-period goal, adding an offensive touch to his milestone night.

Ryan Roobroeck sealed the victory with his ninth of the season, assisted by Hage and Riley Patterson, sending the Meridian Centre crowd into a Halloween howl.

Three Stars of the Game

1 Vladislav Yermolenko - 30-save shutout, 1 assist

2 Alex Hage - 1 goal, 1 assist, relentless forecheck

3 Kevin He - 1 goal

The IceDogs looked scary good on Halloween night. If this performance is any indication, visiting teams may want to be wary when they enter Dog Country this season.







