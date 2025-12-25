Seven OHL Alumni Named to Canada's 2025 Spengler Cup Roster

Published on December 24, 2025

The Ontario Hockey League is well represented on Hockey Canada's 2025 Spengler Cup roster, the tournament is set for Dec. 26-31 in Davos, Switzerland.

Seven former OHL players were named to Canada's National Men's Team roster, while former OHL Coach of the Year Drew Bannister will serve as an assistant coach.

Among the alumni selected is Graeme Clarke, who played three OHL seasons with the Ottawa 67's from 2017 to 2020. Clarke is joined by Andy Andreoff, a veteran forward who spent five seasons with the Oshawa Generals between 2007 and 2012.

Jean-Luc Foudy, who skated with the Windsor Spitfires from 2018 to 2020, was also named to the roster, along with Nate Schnarr, a key contributor for the Guelph Storm from 2015 to 2019, culminating with an OHL Championship in 2019.

The OHL is further represented by Michael Sgarbossa, who played in the league from 2008 to 2012 with the Barrie Colts, Saginaw Spirit, and Sudbury Wolves. Trent Bourque, an alumnus of the Sudbury Wolves and Owen Sound Attack from 2014 to 2019, and Jesse Graham, who suited up for the Niagara IceDogs and Saginaw Spirit from 2010 to 2014, round out the list of OHL alumni on the roster.

Behind the bench, Drew Bannister was named an assistant coach for Canada. Bannister was honoured as the OHL Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Soo Greyhounds. He previously served as an assistant coach with the Owen Sound Attack from 2012 to 2015 before taking over as head coach in Sault Ste. Marie from 2015 to 2018. Bannister also played four OHL seasons with the Greyhounds from 1990 to 1994.

Canada's roster features a mix of experience, including players with prior Spengler Cup appearances and international tournament experience. The team will open the tournament against the U.S. Collegiate Selects on Dec. 26 before facing host HC Davos in preliminary-round action.

Canada is chasing its 17th Spengler Cup championship, the most in tournament history. All tournament games will be broadcast on TSN.

For full tournament details and coverage, visit HockeyCanada.ca.







