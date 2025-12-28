IceDogs Trade He, Acquire Hull and Picks from Firebirds

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Niagara IceDogs have traded captain Kevin He, Niagara's 2029 second round pick, Brantford's 2026 fourth and the rights to Darcy Dewachter to the Flint Firebirds.

In return the IceDogs acquire Chase Hull, two 2026 second round draft picks (via PBO and SOO), a 2027 third round draft pick (via OS), a 2028 third round draft pick (via PBO), a 2029 third draft pick (via FLNT), a 2028 fourth round draft pick (via KGN), and a 2027 sixth round draft pick (via FLNT).

He has served as the 19th captain in franchise history since Oct. 22nd, 2024. This season, He has played 25 games and has put up 29 points (14G, 15A). He is on pace to score over 30 goals and over 70 points.

He was selected 25th overall in the second round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. After his first two seasons in Niagara, He was selected 109th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. He was halfway through his fourth season with the IceDogs and will finish the season in Flint. He is the highest-drafted Chinese-born player in NHL history and the first ever to sign an NHL entry-level contract.

During his three and a half seasons with the IceDogs, He had great production and was consistently among the top scorers on the roster. Kevin had two 30-goal seasons (2023-24, 2024-25) and is on pace to reach that mark again this year. Over the course of his time in Niagara, He amassed 217 games played (16th in team history), 102 goals (3rd in team history), 89 assists (18th in team history), and 191 points (8th in team history). He's play on the ice has made him a Niagara IceDogs legend, and his demeanour off the ice has made him a cherished member of the Niagara community.

He delivered many memorable moments as an IceDog, as a player and as the captain. One of his most iconic moments came in 2022, when he scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal against the North Bay Battalion. On Feb. 16, 2024, He recorded a two-point night, capped off by the overtime winner against the Generals in front of a sold-out crowd at the Meridian Centre. During the 2023-24 season, He had a career-high eight-game point streak, then opened the following season with 18 points in the team's first seven games. Perhaps his most dominant single-game in Niagara came on Oct. 6, 2024, when he scored a hat trick and added three assists in a six-point night and a win over the Brampton Steelheads. He's outstanding play for the IceDogs was recognized in 2024, when he was nominated for the Red Tilson Trophy, which recognizes the most outstanding player in the OHL.

He will leave behind a lasting legacy in Niagara as a leader, competitor and fan favourite. His work ethic, professionalism and commitment to the team will leave a lasting impact. The Niagara IceDogs wish Kevin all the best in his future and thank him for all of his hard work over the years.

The Niagara IceDogs are excited to welcome Chase Hull to the team. Chase was drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection by the Flint Firebirds. Chase is 18 years old and is halfway through his first OHL season, and in 30 games has 13 points (8G, 5A).

