Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Soo Greyhounds

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Spirit (10-16-3-4) return from the holiday break and head north to face off against the Soo Greyhounds (21-11-1-1) for a Sunday afternoon matchup at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 2:07 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Spirit ended the first half of the season on a high note with a 6-4 win over the Oshawa Generals on Saturday, December 20th. Saginaw went up 3-1 in the first period, but after allowing three unanswered goals in the second, they had to battle back in the final period to snap a six-game losing streak. Nikita Klepov, Dima Zhilkin, Sebastien Gervais, Carson Harmer, and Nic Sima all secured multi-point nights.

The Soo are coming off the break after a disappointing 6-2 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday, December 18th. The Greyhounds only trailed by a goal going into the final period of the game, but an Anthony Cristoforo hat trick in the third sealed the win for Windsor. Quinn McKenzie and Colin Fitzgerald had the two goals for the Greyhounds.

This Season:

The Spirit are 1-2-0-0 against the Greyhounds this season, with a 5-3 comeback win at the GFL Memorial Gardens in the first game of the season. The Greyhounds took wins in the next two games, including an 8-4 win on December 17th at the Dow Event Center. The teams will be meeting for the fourth time out of eight in the regular season.

The Greyhounds will be missing two team leaders in Chase Reid (Team USA) and Brady Martin (Team Canada), as both compete in the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Players to Watch:

Egor Barabanov (15G-25A) is tied with Nikita Klepov (19G-21A) for the team lead of 40 points. While his six-game scoring streak was snapped in the team's win against the Generals, Barabanov still made an impact on the ice with 11 faceoff wins and a +1 rating. This season, Barabanov leads the Spirit in points against the Greyhounds with six points (4G-2A) in three games.

Sebastien Gervais is coming off his second straight game with multiple assists. Gervais recorded two assists in the team's loss against the Soo, and another two in the win against Oshawa, including the assist on Nic Sima's game-winner. The center led the Spirit in the team's victory against the Generals with a +4 rating. Gervais is set to play his 293rd game with Saginaw, putting him within ten games of establishing a new team record (Cole Coskey, 302 games).

Other Spirit players who can hit milestones on Sunday afternoon include Carson Harmer, slated to play his 100th OHL game, and Nic Sima, currently sitting at 99 career points (45G-54A).

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players: Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Quinn McKenzie is riding a four-game scoring streak with the Greyhounds, scoring eight points (3G-5A) over those four games. McKenzie sits fourth on the Greyhounds with 32 points (12G-20A) at the halfway point in the season. The center has five points (2G-3A) this season against the Spirit.

Colin Fitzgerald, along with McKenzie, scored one of the team's two goals against the Spitfires on December 18th. The night before the loss, Fitzgerald had a season-high three-point night with two goals and an assist against the Spirit. Fitzgerald leads the Greyhounds with seven power-play goals on the season. He joined the Soo in a November trade with the Peterborough Petes and has ten points in nine games since the trade (5G-5A).

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players: Jordan Charron (PIT), Lukas Fischer (STL), Travis Hayes (PIT), Brady Martin (NSH), Marco Mignosa (TBL), Landon Miller (DET)







