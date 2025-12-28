Game Day, Game 36, Firebirds vs Spitfires - 4 p.m.

Published on December 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

4 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall dished out three assists and both Urban Podrekar and Jimmy Lombardi had a goal and an assist as the Firebirds erased an early 2-0 deficit and beat the Erie Otters, 5-3, in the final game before the holiday break on December 20 at the Erie Insurance Arena.

SHOWTIME LOMBARDI: The Los Angeles Kings announced on Monday that they have signed Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi to a three-year, NHL entry-level contract. Lombardi was drafted by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Draft and has 21 goals and 20 assists in 33 games this season. Over 158 career games for Flint he has 41 goals and 65 assists. He joins Nathan Aspinall as active Firebirds who have singed NHL contracts.

THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE: Firebirds defenseman Darels Uljanskis is competing for Team Latvia at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships in St. Paul, Minnesota. Uljanskis is representing his home nation for the second straight season; he had one assist in five games for Latvia during 2024's tournament. Latvia opened their tournament against Canada on Saturday and lost in overtime, 2-1.

THE STREAK CONTINUES: Alex Kostov had an assist in Flint's 5-3 win in Erie and now has points in 18 consecutive games. It's the longest active point streak in the OHL and tied for the longest in the league this season. Tristan Delisle of the Owen Sound Attack also had points in 18 straight earlier this season. Kostov has 12 goals and 18 assists during the life of his streak.

RACKING UP POINTS: The Firebirds come out of the break with points in seven consecutive games and in 19 of their last 20 outings. Flint is 5-0-1-1 during its seven-game point streak and is 16-1-1-2 in its last 20 games, which began with an 11-game winning streak.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint and Windsor have five games remaining against one another this season and have the two highest point totals in the Western Conference. Flint lost the first game of the season series, 5-2...Sunday is Flint's final home game of 2025...the Spitfires have not played since Thursday, December 18, a 6-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds...Flint is 13-3-1-0 at home this season.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds hit the road for New Year's Eve in Sault Ste. Marie against the Soo Greyhounds. Wednesday's puck drop is set for 4:07 p.m. at GFL Memorial Gardens.







