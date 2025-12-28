Sarnia Sting Acquire Logan Hawery from London Knights

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired centerman Logan Hawery from the London Knights in exchange for forward Ryan Brown.

Hawery, 17, was selected by the Knights in the first round (20th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. In his rookie season in the Ontario Hockey League, Hawery appeared in 33 games, recording nine goals and three assists for 12 points. He has played 34 games this season, totaling three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

During the 2024-25, Hawery was assigned to the St. Thomas Stars, where he made an immediate impact. In 13 games with the Stars, he recorded nine goals and seven assists for 16 points. He opened his tenure with a standout performance, scoring four goals, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 victory in his first game. Hawery was also a standout with the GOJHL U18 Team at the St. Andrew's College MacPherson Tournament.

Internationally, Hawery represented Team Canada White at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, totaling three assists. During the tournament, he played alongside current Sting teammates Beckham Edwards and Ty Challenger and was coached by Sting Head Coach Mathieu Turcotte.

"We're excited to welcome Logan to Sarnia," said Sting General Manager Dylan Seca. "He's an exciting player who is highly regarded by our staff. We believe he has the ability to be a point-producing forward at this level. He just needs time and opportunity, and we're confident we can provide that here."

Brown departs Sarnia after a meaningful tenure with the organization. The forward recently reached the 150-game milestone in the Ontario Hockey League and served as an assistant captain, providing leadership both on and off the ice.

"We want to thank Ryan for his contributions to our organization and wish him all the best in the future," said Seca. "He was a leader on and off the ice and an important part of our room. While we expected a breakout season and still believe in his ability, we felt this move was necessary to inject skill and energy into our lineup as we continue to push through the second half of the season. We are committed to improving this hockey club for the now and the future."

