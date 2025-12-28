Kingston's Second Half Begins in Ottawa with a New Face in the Lineup

December 28, 2025

Ottawa, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return to action this afternoon with a big test right out of the holiday break, visiting the Ottawa 67's at TD Place for a 3:00 pm puck drop. It's the first game back after the pause, and it comes with plenty of intrigue both on and off the ice.

The biggest storyline ahead of puck drop is the trade earlier this morning that saw Kingston acquire Alex Mclean and draft picks from the Guelph Storm in exchange for Tyler Hopkins, marking a notable change as the team looks to keep its momentum rolling into the second half of the season. Mclean will be in the lineup this afternoon in Ottawa.

Despite the break and the lineup change, the Frontenacs enter Ottawa feeling confident. Kingston is riding a five-game winning streak, highlighted by impressive victories over Brantford and Windsor, two of the top ranked teams in the country. Those wins have reinforced the belief in the room that this group can compete with anyone, anywhere.

That confidence will be tested this afternoon against an Ottawa team that has surged into top spot in the Eastern Conference. The 67's have been strong on home ice and present a fast, structured challenge, especially for a Kingston squad playing its first game back and adjusting to a lineup change on the fly.

For the Frontenacs, the formula remains the same: play with pace, stay committed defensively, and lean on the habits that fueled their pre-break success. Starting on time will be crucial in a tough building against a first-place opponent that will be eager to make a statement of its own.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Alex McLean (#19)

No time wasted as Alex McLean will jump right into the lineup this afternoon in Ottawa. It remains to be seen where he fits into the lineup, but McLean's speed and playmaking abilities should fit somewhere in the top six. He is a smart player with great vision that is able to manipulate defenders with his great puck skills and has the vision to find open teammates with ease. McLean has 7 goals and 14 assists through 30 games with Guelph before suiting up in the black and gold for the first time.

Ottawa - Ryder Fetterolf (#1)

The surprising star of the 67's is first year goaltender Ryder Fetterolf, who was a free agent signing over the summer. Fetterolf is 17-3-1 and has three shutouts on the season, one of which coming against the Frontenacs. Much like Frontenacs' goalie Matthew Minchak, Fetterolf's calming presence and ability to make the big saves have been massive for his team.

