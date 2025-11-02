Generals Wrap up Back-To-Back against Ottawa

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals home stretch goes on as they host the Ottawa 67's to close out a back-to-back set of weekend games. This is the first of eight meetings between the East Division rivals this year.

After a tough loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds yesterday afternoon, the Gens hope for a better result. Oshawa will look to get the offense rolling again after scoring just three goals in as many contests.

The 67's have struggled a bit since their surging start to the season but come in after wins against Brampton and London on home ice. Import selection Jasper Kuhta enters tonight's contest red hot, scoring four goals in Ottawa's 5-1 victory over the Knights on Friday.

Both teams have had their playoff battles in recent years, most notably the 2023 first round series that saw the 67's bounce the Generals in five games, and 2024's second round series where the Generals swept Ottawa en route to the OHL Finals.

When it comes to regular season play between the two, the 67's have taken 20 of the last 34 matchups head-to-head, but the Gens took six of the eight contests last year, some by dominating margins.

As the Generals hope to get back in the win column, look for new acquisition Charlie Hilton to continue his physical play after a solid debut. The 6'5, 220lbs winger uses his size to punish opponents in the corners and finish every check. Hilton recorded his first point in his first game for his hometown team yesterday.

On the other side, Carolina Hurricanes' prospect Filip Ekberg has looked solid since returning from camp. An Ottawa Import selection out of Uppsala, Sweden in 2024, Ekberg shows terrific hockey senses, spotting lanes to pass through in tough areas and deceiving defenders to where he is dishing off to.

Action gets underway at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







