Bears Down Otters 8-3

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack looked to continue their bounce back week and extend their current winning streak to 3 games when they took on the Erie Otters on Sunday afternoon at the Bayshore. They did just that, dropping the Otters 8-3. Leading the way for the Bears were Harry Nansi and Pierce Mbuyi with a goal and 4 assists each, Cole Zurawski had a hat trick and Tristan Delisle continued his point streak with 2 goals of his own, while Carter George made 30 saves in the win. The Otters countered with goals from Dylan Edwards, Brett Hammond and Julius Saari.

The first period of play saw the Attack and Otters exchange chances, with Erie breaking through first when Dylan Edwards takes advantage of an Attack giveaway deep in the Attack end, quickly driving to the net, where George denied his first attempt with a pad save, but Edwards grabbed the rebound buried it home for an early 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later the Attack power play went to work creating a cycle down low. Mbuyi found Nansi below the goal line and Harry worked the puck to other side of the goal, where he made a quick pass to Tristan Delisle who was just on top of the crease and got the quick shot off beating Charlie Burns to tie the game at 1.

The Otters came out determined for period 2, scoring just six seconds into the middle frame, when Dylan Edwards won a battle for the puck in the slot, then beat George 5-hole to restore the Otters one goal lead, 2-1. The Attack continued to battle and were finally rewarded with a little over 6 minutes left in the period, when Nansi found Tristan Delisle just above the goal line with a quick pass. Delisle cut to the net firing low and beating Burns to once again tie the game, this time at 2. This seemed to spur on the Attack and three minutes later Mbuyi benefits from a loose puck as a result of Nansi taking a hit. Mbuyi broke in the zone and beat Burns from the wing to give the Attack their first lead of the game at 3-2. Two minutes later Zurawski joined the party, when he gained the Otters end, beating two defenders, but losing the puck into the corner. He collected the puck and once again beat a pair of defenders before turning around to his forehand and wristing it past Burns to extend the Attack lead to 4-2.

The Attack poured it on in the third period with Nicholas Sykora registering his 12th of the season with a one timer off a pass from Nansi in the first minute of the third period. Nansi then took it in his own hand and blew a hard shot from the high slot past Burns to make it 6-2 for the Attack. Zurawski then scored another highlight reel goal sliding the puck through the feet of the Otter defender then cutting to the high slot and firing it past Burns for his second of the game. Then under a minute later he completed the hat trick stealing the puck from the Otter defender at the Attack blue line and racing down the ice then wristing into the back of the Otter net to make it 8-2 for the Bears. The Otters did find the way to slip one more past George while on the power play off the stick of Julius Saari, making the final 8-3 for the Attack, extending their winning streak to 3 games.

The Attack will now get set for 3 games in 5 days next week that includes a school day game in Sarnia on Wednesday at 10:30am, the Attack's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday against the London Knights at 7pm, and closing it off with a Sunday night road game in Oshawa at 6:05pm. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Not able to attend this weekend's games, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming it on FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.