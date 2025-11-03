Generals Shut out by Ottawa, Drop Fourth Straight

Published on November 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals dropped 3-0 to the Ottawa 67's Sunday evening, suffering their fourth consecutive loss.

The game got off to a fast-paced start and the Generals moved the puck quite nicely while getting some extended shifts in the Ottawa zone, but the 67's would get the first goal on a deflection from Cooper Foster standing in front of Jaden Cholette.

With Oshawa trailing heading into the second, they would continue to keep up with the 67's' speed in more fast action, but could not get much going offensively, generating just nine shots after two periods.

Ottawa would add to their lead with two quick ones late in the second. Nathan Amidovski made it a two-goal game after tapping home a sweet behind-the-back dish from Jasper Kuhta behind the net. Shaan Kingwell followed up just 25 seconds later, snapping it glove side on an odd-man-rush.

There were only 28 total shots registered between both sides through the first 40 minutes, but the 67's held a three-goal cushion going into the final frame, which is all they needed to seal the deal.

Ottawa came into the contest tied for second in the league goals against, and they showed why with both their defensive style and the play of Ryder Fetterolf, who stopped all 16 shots he faced after coming into tonight top three in both Save Percentage and Goals Against Average.

As for Oshawa, their offensive woes continue as they have now scored just three times in their last four games, despite running into some tough defenses this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie and now Ottawa.

The Generals. Close out their home stand with two more games next weekend: Friday, November 7th against the Brantford Bulldogs and Sunday, November 9th against the Owen Sound Attack.

In their next two contests, the Gens will see familiar faces in Ben Danford, Zack Sandhu, Tristan Delisle and David Bedkowski all make their returns to Oshawa. For single-game tickets to both games, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OTT 1st Goal: Cooper Foster (9) from Ryan White and Caden Kelly at 15:36

2nd Period Scoring:

OTT 2nd Goal: Nathan Amidovski (3) from Jasper Kuhta and Conner Bewick at 14:22

OTT 3rd Goal: Shaan Kingwell (4) from Nic Whitehead and Kohyn Eshkawkogan at 14:49

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

OTT Power Play: 0/2

OSH Power Play: 0/1

Ryder Fetterolf (OTT): 16 saves on 16 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 28 saves on 31 shots







