Otters Acquire Cornell Commit Michael Dec in One-For-One Swap with Attack

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - In what has been a very busy week for trades around the Ontario Hockey League, the Erie Otters and Owen Sound Attack have joined in the fray.

Otters General Manager Dave Brown announced today that the Otters have acquired forward Michael Dec from the Owen Sound Attack in exchange for forward Wesley Royston.

Dec is a Mississauga, ON native and is committed to Cornell University for the 2027-28 season. In 16 games with the Attack this season, the 18-year-old has collected 15 points (3G+12A).

Dec was an eighth round selection (#152 Overall) of the Attack in 2023 but had always planned to go the college route. With the NCAA eligibility rule change, the 2007-born forward joined the Attack for eight games last season where he collected nine points (4G+5A).

Prior to joining Owen Sound, Dec played at the prestigious St. Andrews College Prep Program where he put up 21 points (8G+13A) in 14 games in Prep Hockey Conference play and was teammates with Otters defenseman Oliver Turner.

Otters Director of Hockey Operations Scott Grieve spoke with excitement about Dec's arrival and what he brings to the organization.

"We are very excited to welcome Michael and the Dec family to the Otters," Grieve said. "Michael brings skill and offensive IQ to our group. We thank Wes for his time in Erie and wish him the best moving forward."

Dec will wear the number 25 and make his Otters debut Saturday in Barrie.

Royston was a former second round pick (#24 Overall) in 2023. He skated in 121 career games for the Otters, collecting 35 points.

This season, the Oro-Medonte, ON native has been off to a slow start, only accumulating three points (2G+1A) in 13 games played.

The Erie Otters thank Wesley Royston for his contributions to the team over his time in the Flagship City and wish him nothing but the best in Owen Sound.

The Erie Otters are thrilled to welcome Michael Dec to the Flagship City and look forward to what he will bring to the team throughout the season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.