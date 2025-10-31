Weather Raining on Your Halloween Parade?

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Take advantage of our walk-up BOGO Ticket deal!

Tonight's Halloween Game will feature Trick-Or-Treating on the concourse, a Costume Parade during first intermission and more.

To celebrate the occasion, the Niagara IceDogs are offering a Buy One, Get One deal:

Fans wearing either Blue Jays gear or a Halloween costume can purchase one ticket to Friday's game and get the second one free. Offer available exclusively in-person at the Meridian Centre Box Office on Friday, October 31st.

REMINDER: Game Time Update for Tonight's Game

Fans,

Please remember that the start time for our game on

Friday, October 31st, 2025 has been moved up to 6:00 PM ET.

This change allows you, our amazing fans, to enjoy both the IceDogs Halloween Night Game and watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the 2025 World Series at 8:00 PM ET.

All tickets purchased for the original 7:00 PM start time remain valid and will be accepted at the gates.

Updated Schedule: Doors Open: 5:00 PM ET

Puck Drop: 6:00 PM ET

Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact us at tickets@niagaraicedogs.net or call our office at (905) 687-3641.

Go Dogs Go, and Go Jays Go!







