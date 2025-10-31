Weather Raining on Your Halloween Parade?
Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
Take advantage of our walk-up BOGO Ticket deal!
Tonight's Halloween Game will feature Trick-Or-Treating on the concourse, a Costume Parade during first intermission and more.
To celebrate the occasion, the Niagara IceDogs are offering a Buy One, Get One deal:
Fans wearing either Blue Jays gear or a Halloween costume can purchase one ticket to Friday's game and get the second one free. Offer available exclusively in-person at the Meridian Centre Box Office on Friday, October 31st.
REMINDER: Game Time Update for Tonight's Game
Fans,
Please remember that the start time for our game on
Friday, October 31st, 2025 has been moved up to 6:00 PM ET.
This change allows you, our amazing fans, to enjoy both the IceDogs Halloween Night Game and watch the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the 2025 World Series at 8:00 PM ET.
All tickets purchased for the original 7:00 PM start time remain valid and will be accepted at the gates.
Updated Schedule: Doors Open: 5:00 PM ET
Puck Drop: 6:00 PM ET
Thank you for your understanding and continued support.
If you encounter any issues or have questions, please contact us at tickets@niagaraicedogs.net or call our office at (905) 687-3641.
Go Dogs Go, and Go Jays Go!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for October - OHL
- Generals Add Dr. Cassidy Preston as Mental Performance Coach - Oshawa Generals
- Rangers Go Hunting for Wolves on Halloween Night at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Weather Raining on Your Halloween Parade? - Niagara IceDogs
- Petes, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), and Special Olympics Ontario Team up to Raise Funds and Awareness for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability - Peterborough Petes
- Otters Acquire Cornell Commit Michael Dec in One-For-One Swap with Attack - Erie Otters
- Attack Acquire Royston from Otters - Owen Sound Attack
- Preview: Wolves and Otters and Your Bears Oh My - Owen Sound Attack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Niagara IceDogs Stories
- Weather Raining on Your Halloween Parade?
- IceDogs Raise over $9,600 for Community Crew
- Niagara IceDogs Announce New Start Time for Halloween Game vs Brampton
- IceDogs Acquire Ducks Draft Pick Noah Read from Knights
- IceDogs Sweep Three-In-Three Weekend, Climb to First in Central Division