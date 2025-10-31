Preview: Wolves and Otters and Your Bears Oh My

Published on October 31, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

After a tough road trip, the Attack bounced back with a solid performance at their first ever school day game on Wednesday morning and will look to continue to build on this success when the take on the Sudbury Wolves on Saturday then Meaford, Ontario's Jake Murray on Sunday. Please note Saturdays game time has been changed to 6pm, with plans to put the Blue Jays game on the video board after the Attack game, should a Game 7 be required.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This will be the first meeting between the Attack and both the Wolves and Otters. Last season the Wolves got the Best of the Bears, sweeping the 2-game season series, while they were 2-2-2-0 against the Otters.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (10-4-0-1)

The Attack are 6-3-0-1 in their last 10 games and are coming of a statement rebound win over the Sarnia Sting 7-3 on Wednesday morning. The Attacks special teams are always dangerous, sporting the leagues 2nd ranked power play, converting 25 of 76 times (32.9%) this season, and the leagues 9th ranked penalty kill only allowing 12 goals against on 64 attempts (81.8%).

Owen Sound continue to sport a balanced Attack up front with Tristan Delisle (9-15-24) tied for 2nd in the league for points, Pierce Mbuyi (8-10-18), Harry Nansi (5-12-17), Michael Dec (3-12-15) and Nicholas Sykora (11-3-14) among the OHL's top-25 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (4W, 2.47 GAA, .929 SV%) and Carter George (6W, 2.84 GAA, .907 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. Tristan Delisle continues to ride a 16-game points streak that goes back to the season opener in London on September 19th. The Attack will be without the services of rookie forward Max Delisle until November 9th while he represents Canada at the Under-17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 5 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE WOLVES (4-9-1-0)

The Wolves head into the weekend midweek matchup with a 4-9-1-0 record, sitting in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

Leading the way for Sudbury is Kieron Walton (9-8-17), Nathan Villeneuve (3-12-15) and Alex Pharand (2-8-10), while Finn Marshall (3W, 4.23 GAA, .873 SV%) and Owen Leonard (1W, 3.94 GAA, .875 SV%) have carried the load between the pipes.

DRAFTED WOLVES:

The Sudbury Wolves have five NHL drafted players on their roster Jan Chovan (LA) and Artem Gonchar (NYR) who were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft; Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) and Kieron Walton (WPG) who were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft; Alex Pharand (CHI) who was taken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (4-10-1-0)

The Otters head into the weekend with a 4-10-1-0 record and are in 10th place in the Western Conference. Sunday will be a homecoming for Meaford, Ontario's Jake Murray who will play his first OHL game at the Bayshore on Sunday, should he be in the lineup.

Leading the way offensively for Erie is Gabriel Frasca (6-8-14), Dylan Edwards (4-6-10) and Brett Hammond (7-0-7), while Charlie Burns (2W, 3.32 GAA, .882 SV%) and Noah Erliden (2W, 3.88 GAA, .891) have split the duty in the crease this season.

DRAFTED OTTERS:

The Erie Otters have one NHL Draft Player on their roster; Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks) who was draft in the 2024 NHL Draft.

