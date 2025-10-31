Petes, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), and Special Olympics Ontario Team up to Raise Funds and Awareness for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), Special Olympics Ontario, and the Peterborough Police are teaming up to raise awareness about the importance of individuals with intellectual disabilities during an upcoming Petes home game.

The game will take place on Saturday, November 1st at 4:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre when the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs. Activations at the game will include:

A LETR/Special Olympics Ontario-run kiosk so fans can learn more about Special Olympics Ontario

Public address announcements about Special Olympics Ontario

A puck drop featuring representatives from the Peterborough Police Service and Special Olympics Ontario

A bucket pass in support of LETR and Special Olympics Ontario

The awareness campaign is part of the ongoing commitment by the Ontario Hockey League, The Peterborough Petes, and LETR/Special Olympics Ontario to raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Ontario.

"The OHL Big Ticket Game has been a major event on the Special Olympics Ontario calendar since 2007", noted Special Olympics Ontario President & CEO Cody Jansma. "Through the program, the OHL and its clubs have been a key partner of Special Olympics Ontario (SOO), providing much-needed funds and awareness to 23,000 athletes living in Ontario with intellectual disabilities. SOO thanks the Peterborough Petes and the Peterborough Police Service for their ongoing support of the movement. Together, we champion inclusion, acceptance, and offer opportunities to many athletes in the Region and throughout the province to participate and thrive in sport. Thank you!"

"The Petes are honoured to partner with Special Olympics Ontario once again in support of individuals with an intellectual disability," said Petes Director of Merchandise and Community Growth, Mark Million. "We look forward to celebrating these incredible athletes at the PMC, recognizing their accomplishments, and shining a light on such a meaningful cause."

Read more about Special Olympics Ontario. Join in Game Night by utilizing the hashtag #Hockey4Inclusion.

Tickets for the game are available. Fans can also get tickets by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office in person or by calling (705) 743-3561.







