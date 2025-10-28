Adam Novotný Selected to Compete in 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Published on October 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Adam Novotný

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Adam Novotný(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) has officially announced the full roster for Team CHL ahead of the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge, which will see the top 2026 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) face off against the U.S. National Under-18 Team. It will be a two-game series hosted by the Calgary Hitmen and Lethbridge Hurricanes on Tuesday, November 25 at Calgary's Scotiabank Saddledome and Wednesday, November 26 at Lethbridge's VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

Petes forward Adam Novotný was selected to compete for Team CHL in the event, joining 21 other players from across the CHL. Novotny, a native of Kobylice, Czechia, currently sits first on the Petes in goals with 7 and second in points with 13 in 14 games played. The full CHL roster can be seen.

"The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for our top draft-eligible players to compete against elite competition from the U.S. National Under-18 Team while showcasing the strength of our player development system across the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "We're proud of each of these players for earning this opportunity and congratulate them on being selected to represent the CHL at this prestigious event, which shines a light on the next generation of NHL talent."

"The Team CHL coaching staff is thrilled to have such a deep, talented roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge," stated Willie Desjardins, Head Coach of Team CHL and General Manager and Head Coach of the Medicine Hat Tigers. "We look forward to coaching the best of the best players from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League."

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge will be broadcast live across Canada on TSN and RDS, with Game 1 in Calgary on November 25 and Game 2 in Lethbridge on November 26. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. ET both nights. Tickets are available now at chl.ca/prospectschallenge.

The Petes are back in action for their Halloween game on Thursday, October 30 when they host the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story



Peterborough Petes forward Adam Novotný

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.