Generals' Rogowski Named to Team CHL

Published on October 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals forward Brooks Rogowski has been named to Team CHL for the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Rogowski joins nine other players from the Ontario Hockey League on Team CHL as they travel to Calgary on November 25th and Lethbridge on November 26th.

This season with the Generals, Rogowski has played in 15 games, collecting 13 points, including five goals. Earlier this month, the Michigan native was graded an A prospect by NHL Central Scouting.

"Brooks is deserving of being showcased with the best players in the CHL," said Generals' GM Roger Hunt. "Coming off winning a gold medal with Team USA, he has put himself in a great spot to have a big year in his NHL draft year. We are very excited to watch him represent the Oshawa Generals in the Top Prospects Game."

Rogowski is the first Generals player to suit up in this iteration of the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, with the first one taking place last season.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.