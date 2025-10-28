Fronts this Week: Another Two Game Weekend Is on Tap

Published on October 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Sunday, November 2nd - vs London Knights- Presented by: KIMCO Steel

The London Knights are in town this Sunday for the only time this season and after a slow start to their season the Knights are heating up; setting the stage for a great matchup for the Frontenacs. The Knights lost their first few games before going on a 7-0-2 run, moving up to 4th in the OHL's Western Conference.

Sunday marks a big day for our beloved mascot, Barrack The Bear! Barrack is turning 10 and is throwing the birthday party of the year during the game. Local mascot friends of Barrack are coming to the game to celebrate, and Barrack has put together an arena-wide scavenger hunt, with the winner receiving a special prize package put together by Barrack himself. You can also email [email protected] with your name, age, and seat location for the game on Sunday - and you're entered into a draw to drop the puck with Barrack before the game!

Visiting Players to Watch:

Noah Reed (ANA)

Linus Funck (COL)

Will Nicholl (EDM)

Henry Brzustewicz (LA)

Jared Woolley (LA)

Sam Dickinson (SJ)*

Sam O'Reilly (TB)

Aleksei Medvedev (VAN)

Jaxon Cover (Top Prospect for 2026 NHL Draft) * - currently with NHL team

The rest of the week:

at Peterborough Petes - Saturday, November 1st @ 4:05PM (originally a 7:05PM start, moved to 4:05PM due to a potential Game 7 of the World Series)







