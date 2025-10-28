IceDogs Acquire Ducks Draft Pick Noah Read from Knights

Published on October 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







ST. CATHARINES, Ont. - The Niagara IceDogs have acquired forward Noah Read from the London Knights in exchange for Braidy Wassilyn.

Read, a 2007-born forward from St. Catharines, was selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the third round (72nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Before joining the Knights in 2023, he played for the St. Catharines Falcons in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Read emerged as one of the breakout players during London's 2024 Memorial Cup championship run, recording 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 43 regular-season games and six points (four goals, two assists) in 17 playoff appearances. He is known for his energy, speed and reliable two-way play. Read consistently applies pressure on the forecheck, forces turnovers and transitions defensive stops into offensive rushes.

Wassilyn, a six-foot-one, 195-pound centre from Campbellville, Ont., was selected fourth overall by Niagara in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. He posted eight goals and 31 assists for 39 points in 62 games last season and is committed to play NCAA hockey at Boston University.

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

Noah Read (F)

London Receives:

Braidy Wassilyn (F)

The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.