Petes Announce New Start Time for Saturday Game against Kingston

Published on October 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have announced that Saturday, November 1st's game between the visiting Kingston Frontenacs and the Peterborough Petes will now start at 4:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The game was previously scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m.

This time change avoids any overlap between Saturday's Petes game and a potential World Series Game 7 between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers. This time change is final and puck drop will stay at 4:05 p.m. even if the World Series does not reach a game 7.

Tickets are still available for Saturday's game, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

The Petes are back in action for their Halloween game on Thursday, October 30 when they host the London Knights. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.