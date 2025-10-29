2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 6

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 6 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Brantford Bulldogs continue to set the pace across the CHL, holding firm at No. 1 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings for a third straight week. The Bulldogs (11-0-1-1) remain the only OHL team without a regulation loss - and one of just two across the CHL - after extending their dominance with three more wins by a combined 10-3 margin. Led by Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders, the OHL Goaltender of the Week, and Seattle Kraken prospect Jake O'Brien, who leads the league with 23 points, Brantford has established itself as one of the teams to beat early in the 2025-26 season. The Windsor Spitfires (12-2-1-1) have climbed back to No. 2 - matching their season-best ranking - after earning five of six points last week and becoming the first team in both the OHL and CHL to hit 12 wins. Windsor's success has been driven by 2026 NHL Draft prospect Ethan Belchetz, CHL defensive scoring co-leader Carson Woodall, and Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree. Rounding out the top three, the Everett Silvertips (11-1-1-0) slipped one position but remain the WHL's top club after rebounding from their first regulation loss with a 5-2 road win in Spokane.

Further down the list, the Prince Albert Raiders (9-0-2-0) climbed to No. 8 after extending their unbeaten-in-regulation streak to 11 games with back-to-back shutouts of Swift Current. The Raiders remain the WHL's lone team without a regulation loss, backstopped by strong goaltending from Michal Orsulak and Dimitri Fortin, and steady play from veteran Brayden Dube. Entering the Top 10 for the first time this season, the London Knights (7-2-3-0) have caught fire with a nine-game point streak (7-0-2-0). The defending Memorial Cup champions were powered over the last week by new captain and Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly, dynamic defenceman Jared Woolley, and rookie netminder Sebastian Gatto, who earned his first OHL shutout in a 3-0 win at Sarnia.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 6

1. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

2. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

3. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

4. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

5. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

6. Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

7. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

8. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

9. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

10. London Knights (OHL)

