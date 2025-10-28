Guelph Storm's Zach Jovanovski Announced to the Roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge Presented by Kubota

October 28, 2025

Guelph Storm's Zach Jovanovski of the Ontario Hockey League announced to the roster for the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota.

The Tecumseh, Ont., native was a 7th round pick by the Storm in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. In his first season with the Storm, the 6'2, 170-pound goaltender appeared in 19 games posting a 0.886 save percentage and a 3.71 goals against average. Through his first 10 games this season he is 5-3-1-0 with a 3.73 goals against average and a 0.888 save percentage.

Building off of one of hockey's greatest rivalries between Canada and the United States, the CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see the top first-year NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - face-off against those from the U.S. National Under-18 Team in a two-game series.

