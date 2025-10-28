Ethan Kindree Recalled from the OJHL
Owen Sound Attack News Release
Owen Sound - Tuesday October 28, The Owen Sound Attack recalled forward Ethan Kindree from the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL.
During his time with the Raiders, Kindree recorded 2 goals and 2 assists in 9 games played.
