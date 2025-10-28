Attack Look to School Sting at Inaugural School Day Game at Bayshore

After a tough road trip, the Owen Sound Attack look to get back on track at the teams first ever home school day game at the Bayshore. The Bears will take on the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday morning in front of 2,600 school aged kids ready to bring the Roar to the Bayshore. There is a small amount of tickets remaining available for the general public.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This is the first meeting between the Attack and Sting during the 2025-26 campaign, as well as the first of two in a 7 day span, with the Attack heading to Sarnia for their home school day game on Wednesday, November 5th at 10:30am. The Attack were 3-1-0-0 against the Sting last season and are 14-6-0-0 in the last five years.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (9-4-0-1)

The Attack are 5-4-0-1 in their last 10 games, having earned only one point in their last four games, after a hot start that saw a four and then a five game win streak. A Bayshore full of screaming school kids could be just the remedy extra boost they need to start their next streak. The Attacks special teams are always dangerous, sporting the leagues 3rd ranked power play, converting 22 of 72 times (30.6%) this season, and the leagues 9th ranked penalty kill only allowing 10 goals against on 58 attempts (82.8%).

Owen Sound continue to sport a balanced Attack up front with Tristan Delisle (6-15-21) 5th in the league for points, Pierce Mbuyi (8-9-17), John Banks (1-13-14) and Harry Nansi (5-9-14) among the OHL's top-20 in points on the season, while goaltenders Trenten Bennett (4W, 2.47 GAA, .929 SV%) and Carter George (5W, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%) are among the top in the crease in the league. Tristan Delisle continues to ride a 14-game points streak that goes back to the season opener in London on September 19th. The Attack will be without the services of rookie forward Max Delisle until November 9th while he represents Canada at the Under-17 World Challenge in Truro, Nova Scotia.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 5 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have ten players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Michael Dec (Cornell), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE STING (4-6-2-0)

The Sting head into the midweek matchup with a 4-6-2-0 record, 9th place in the Western Conference. They will be looking to get their power play going having only converted 7 out of 46 opportunities so far this season.

Leading the way offensively for Sarnia is Beckham Edwards (5-7-12), Jack Van Volsen (5-5-10), Ryan Brown (2-6-8) and Lukas Fischer (1-7-8), while Patrick Quinlan has carried the bulk of the load between the pipes sports a 2.88 goals against average, .904 save percentage and a 2-3-2-0 record on the season.

DRAFTED STING:

The Sarnia Sting have one NHL Drafted player, Lukas Fischer (St. Louis Blues) who was taken in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Sting have six players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft; Alessandro Di Iorio (A-rated), Beckham Edwards (B-rated), Ryan Brown (C-rated), while Kaze Kamzik, Matthew Manza and Patrick Quinlan are all players to watch.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Not able to attend Wednesday's game, well you can stay up-to-date on all the action by watching it on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming iton FloHockey or listening to it on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio.

UP NEXT:

The Attack will play their next three games on the road before returning home for three at the Bayshore. Tickets for Attack home games can be purchased at the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, over the phone at 519-371-7452 or online at the links below or at tickets.attackhockey.com.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 @ 10:30am vs. Sarnia (Buy Tickets)

Saturday, November 1, 2025 @ 7:00pm vs. Sudbury (Buy Tickets)

Sunday, November 2, 2025 @ 2:00pm vs. Erie (Buy Tickets)







