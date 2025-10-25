Game Day - October 26 - OTT at GUE

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Time to get spooky at the Sleeman Centre with Spyke's Halloween Bash as the Ottawa 67's visit the Royal City.

Fans are invited to wear their costumes to the game and take part in Trick-or-Treating throughout the Sleeman Centre during the game. Halloween candy will be available at Spyke's pop-up on the concourse behind section 115, Spyke's Sport Shop, the Guelph Storm Trackers table, and the Magic 106.1 table on the concourse. During the second intermission, Spyke will be leading the Halloween Parade across the ice for fans in costume. For fans attending the game and participating in the Halloween Parade, Spyke, and the Storm Crew will meet parents/guardians and kids on the main concourse level at the top of section 103 with 6 minutes remaining in the second period.

Get ready to light up the Sleeman Centre with the Freedom Mobile "Bring the Lightning to the Storm" pre-game light show, new this season! Download the Stadium FX app on the App Store or Google Play, once downloaded listen for the in-arena announcement, open the application, and click "Live" on the left-side dashboard, once you're connected hold your phone in the air!

Click here for tonight's Know Before You Go!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Has 12 points (7 goals, 5 assists) through 12 games this season

Had a 3 point night on Friday, October 24 against the Frontenacs

Who to Watch - Ottawa 67's

Thomas Vandenberg

5th round pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Currently leads the 67's in points

Has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists) through 12 games played

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, November 2nd 2025 - Sarnia Sting @ Guelph Storm - 2:07pm

Wednesday, November 5th 2025 - London Knights @ Guelph Storm - 6:37pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.