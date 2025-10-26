Cloutier's First Career Hat Trick Helps Spirit to 4-2 Win over Attack

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit celebrate one of Jacob Cloutier's goals

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit celebrate one of Jacob Cloutier's goals(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit picked up their second win in two days after beating the Owen Sound Attack 4-2 on Saturday night. Jacob Cloutier scored his first career hat trick, and Carson Harmer picked up two assists in the win at home. Standing strong in the net for Saginaw was Stepan Shurygin, who made 40 saves on 42 shots and was named second star of the game.

Neither Owen Sound nor the Saginaw Spirit would find the back of the net in the first period. Stepan Shurygin stopped all 16 shots for the Spirit, and Trenten Bennett stopped six of six for the Attack.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 OS (Total Shots: 16 - 6)

At 5:25 of the second period, the Spirit opened the scoring after Levi Harper ripped a one-timer blocker side for his fifth of the season. James Guo found Harper open on the wing for the primary assist, and Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary, which made it 1-0 in favor of the Spirit.

Nicholas Sykora responded for the Attack after he beat Stepan Shurygin high glove side 16:59 into the second to tie the game. Cole Zurawski found Nicholas Sykora wide open on the left circle to pick up the assist for Owen Sound.

Less than a minute later, Tristan Delisle scored his sixth of the season through the five-hole on a two-on-one break with Pierce Mbuyi. David Bedkowski got the secondary assist to give Owen Sound Attack a quick 2-1 lead headed into the third.

After 2: SAG 1 - 2 OS (2nd period shots: 12 - 12 Total shots: 28 - 18)

The Spirit tied the game 2:34 into the third period after Jacob Cloutier got loose and picked the top right corner on Trenten Bennett. Cloutier scored unassisted after he stole the puck on the defensive blue line and drove it down the ice to score for Saginaw.

Cloutier scored his second of the period after he dumped in a rebound from Sebastien Gervais to take the lead back for the Spirit. Carson Harmer picked up the secondary assist, and the Spirit took the 3-2 lead, 8:35 into the third.

Cloutier completed the hat trick of his OHL career after he scored on the empty net 18:54 into the third to ice the game for the Spirit. Carson Harmer picked up his second assist of the game, and the Saginaw beat Owen Sound 4-2.

Final: SAG 4 - 2 OS (3rd period shots 14 - 14, Total shots 32 - 42)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 OS 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (40 saves, 42 shots) OS Trenten Bennett (28 saves, 31 shots)

The Spirit finish their three-game weekend tomorrow night against the Windsor Spitfires at the WFCU Centre in Windsor on Sunday, October 26th. Puck drop is set for 4:05pm.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.