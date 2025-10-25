Kitchener Rangers Saddle up for Saturday Clash with Barrie Colts

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After defeating the Flint Firebirds on Friday night, the Rangers aim to keep rolling as they travel to Barrie for the second-of-three matchups this weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Tonight marks the first meeting between the two cross conference opponents. The teams last faced off on February 21st during the 2024-25 season, when the Blueshirts secured a 4-1 victory over Barrie. Cameron Arquette was brilliant during the game, adding two tallies in the first period while Cameron Reid also stood out and managed to add a goal between Arquette's markers. The Colts' lone goal came from Bode Stewart, who found the back of the net in the third period.

Last season, the teams met twice, with the Kitchener Rangers winning both contests. Over the past five years, Kitchener has dominated the series winning all six meetings and maintaining an impressive 6-0-0-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (8-3-1-0)

The Kitchener Rangers have started a winning streak, earning their second straight victory. The Rangers put together a strong effort on Friday night, scoring three unanswered goals to defeat Flint 4-1. Tanner Lam opened the scoring with assists from Ellis Haeden and Jacob Xu. Sitting second on the team behind Christian Humphreys, Lam has been impressive so far this season, registering at least a point in nearly every game. Avry Anstis added his second goal of the season, bringing his total to two points, while Christian Humphreys turned in another solid performance, notching a goal and an assist on Cameron Arquette's tally.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE COLTS (2-6-0-2)

The Barrie Colts currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 6 points. The Colts' previous game came on October 19th against the North Bay Battalion, where Barrie fell by a score of 3-2. Cole Beaudoin (5G, 9A) opened the scoring and later added another in regulation, scoring both goals for Barrie. He now sits second on the team standings with 14 points trailing only Brad Gardiner (8G, 8A), who leads with 16.

Drafted Colts:

The Barrie Colts have six players drafted to the NHL on their active roster. Kashawn Aitcheson (New York Islanders) and Evan Passmore (New York Rangers) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, Gabriel Eliasson (Ottawa Senators) and Cole Beaudoin (Utah Mammoth) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Brad Gardiner (Dallas Stars) was the lone Colt selected in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday night's game against the Barrie Colts will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers continue their three-game weekend as they host the North Bay Battalion on Sunday afternoon for Star Wars Night! Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







