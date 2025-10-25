Game Day, Game 11, Firebirds vs Otters - 7 p.m.

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi scored his first goal of the season and Mason Vaccari made 37 saves on 40 shots faced but the Firebirds were beaten by the Kitchener Rangers, 4-1, on Friday night at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Flint's four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss.

A BUSY BUNCH: The Firebirds will play their second game of three in three days on Saturday night. Flint was in Kitchener on Friday, hosts Erie on Saturday and then welcomes Owen Sound on Sunday. It's one of two three-in-threes the Birds will have this season. Flint has three road games in three days scheduled at Brampton, Guelph and Owen Sound between November 21-23.

NEW YORK'S NEWEST SKYSCRAPER: The New York Rangers announced on Thursday that they have signed Firebirds captain Nathan Aspinall to a three-year, entry-level NHL contract. Aspinall was selected by the Rangers in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Draft and thus far this season has six goals and four assists in seven games played. The 6'7 forward appeared in one preseason game for the Rangers before rejoining the Firebirds. He is in his fourth season with Flint and has 42 goals and 53 assists in 163 career games.

OTTERS BRINGING UP THE REAR: Erie enters Saturday's game in last place in the Western Conference. The Otters have played an unbalanced schedule thus far this season as 10 of their 14 games have taken place on the road. Erie is 2-7-1-0 on the road and 2-2-0-0 at home.

APPLES FIRST: Jimmy Lombardi's goal on Friday was his first of the season and he now has one goal and nine assists in nine games played. Lombardi is tied with Nathan Aspinall for the team lead with 10 points.

ODDS AND ENDS: Flint went 3-1-0-0 against Erie during the 2024-25 season...the Firebirds are 3-2-0-0 on home ice this season and have won their last three home games...the Otters lost, 5-2, to the Spirit in Saginaw on Friday night...Dryden Allen and George Komadoski were each given 'W' ratings on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary Players to Watch list for the 2026 NHL Draft.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds finish out their full weekend on Sunday afternoon with the Owen Sound Attack in town. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.







