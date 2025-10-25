Spitfires Win, 4-3, Over Attack In A Shootout

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







From the opening puck drop, the Attack and Spitfires were locked in a tight battle-nothing easy, everything earned. Early in the first period, Windsor struck first, sneaking one past Owen Sound's defence to take a 1-0 lead. Makysh tipped in his 7th goal of the season. The Attack responded five minutes later, working a crisp two-on-one that paid off when Michael Dec finished the play and tied the game at 1-1.

The second period saw the Spitfires seize the initiative. Pressure mounted in the Attack zone, and Windsor's offence finally broke through to restore a lead 2-1. Nesbitt scored his 4th goal of the year. But Owen Sound refused to buckle. In a scramble, Pierce Mbuyi potted the tying goal, 4 minutes after the Spitfires went up 2-1, setting the score at 2-2 heading into the third.

Midway through the third, the Attack grabbed their first lead of the night. Lenny Greenberg carried the puck from the blue line into prime scoring position, making it 3-2 in favour of Owen Sound. But Windsor refused to fold. With time winding down, the Spitfires pushed hard, and managed to pull even as Davis scored his 7th of the campaign (recorded his 100th career point on the goal) -sending the game to overtime deadlocked at 3-3.

Overtime brought no further scoring, and the game advanced to the shootout. In the end it was the Spitfires' own Cole Davis who delivered the knockout punch-scoring the deciding shootout goal to seal the 4-3 victory for Windsor.

The Spitfires are back in action on Sunday afternoon as the Saginaw Spirit are in town. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:05pm.

By Nicholas Welsh







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.