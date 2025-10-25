Generals Begin Weekend Home-And-Home with Bulldogs

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals get set for a pair of games against the tough Brantford Bulldogs this weekend, beginning tonight from TD Civic Centre.

This marks the first set of meetings between the two since last year's second round series, which Oshawa took in six games, including four straight wins after falling behind 2-0.

After a thrilling victory over their rivals the Peterborough Petes last Sunday, which included multi-point efforts from Owen Griffin and Brooks Rogowski, the Gens bring in momentum against one of the top teams in the league.

They will, however, be without Haoxi Wang for both games against Brantford this weekend as the defender serves a two-game suspension handed out on Thursday for checking to the head.

The Bulldogs are expecting big things this year after being the top team in the Eastern Conference last season. Scoring is once again expected to be Brantford's greatest strength with Jake O'Brien and Marek Vanacker being two of their many offensive weapons.

In the last few seasons, the Generals have not had too much success against Brantford with just ten wins against them in their last 30 matchups, including two wins in last year's eight game regular season series. However, Oshawa got the better of the Bulldogs in the playoffs.

After dropping the first two games on the road, Oshawa came back home and dominated game three, which turned the series around. The Generals shut down Brantford for the rest of the series, limiting their offense to five goals in the final three games to end their season.

With last year's defeat on their minds, the Bulldogs will certainly have vengeance on their minds, despite Oshawa icing a much younger team this time around.

Opening face-off is set for 5:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.