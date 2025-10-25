Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Owen Sound Attack

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (3-4-3-2) host the Owen Sound Attack (9-3-0-1) on Saturday, October 25th, 2025, at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: FloHockey

Last Game:

The Saginaw Spirit picked up their first win at home Friday night against the Erie Otters. Stepan Shurygin stopped 31 of 34 shots, and Ryan Hanrahan scored his first in the OHL in the 5-3 victory.

The Owen Sound Attack lost to the Windsor Spitfires in a shootout on Friday night. Nicholas Sykora had two assists, and Pierce Mbuyi scored his eighth of the season for the Attack in the 4-3 loss. Goaltender Carter George made 24 saves on 27 shots.

This Season:

Tonight marks the final game of the home-and-home season series between Saginaw and Owen Sound. Saginaw took a 7-5 win on the road against the Attack on October 4th. Nikita Klepov had the first five-point night (2G-3A) of his OHL career and Egor Barabanov was the game's first star with two goals and an assist. Braedyn Rogers scored twice for the Attack and Michael Dec notched three assists.

Players to Watch:

The Spirit are led offensively by Nikita Klepov, fresh off another multi-point night against Erie (1G-1A). Klepov has continued to put on an offensive showcase this season and is tied with Windsor's Carson Woodall for the league's scoring lead at 20 points (9G-11A).

Former GOJHL rookie of the year Carson Harmer snapped an eight-game goal drought last night on the game's opening goal. Harmer led the Saginaw rookies last season with 50 points (23G-27A) in 68 games.

Goaltender Stepan Shurygin held the door shut in the latter part of Friday night's game, stopping 31 of 34 shots and 14 in the third period alone. Shurygin leads all OHL goaltenders in minutes with 623 in 11 games so far this season and made his eighth consecutive start against the Otters.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Jacob Cloutier (WPG)

Miroslav Satan (WSH)

Defenseman Braedyn Rogers picked up his first multi-goal game in the OHL against the Spirit earlier this season. Rogers has five points (2G-3A) in 13 games this season, and led Attack defensemen in goals last season with seven. Further backing the blue line for Owen Sound is off-season acquisition John Banks. With 14 points (1G-13A) in 13 games this season, Banks is among the top scoring defensemen in the OHL, with nine of his 14 points this season coming on the power play. Banks was second amongst rookie defensemen in points last season in the BCHL, with 31 points (7G-24A) in 47 games with the Sherwood Park Crusaders.

For the offense, Tristan Delisle leads the Owen Sound Attack with 19 points (5G-14A) in 13 games. The former third-round pick is third OHL in assists this season, and has racked up 74 points (23G-51A) in 139 games between the Oshawa Generals and Owen Sound in his OHL career.

Owen Sound's NHL Drafted Players:

Harry Nansi (TOR)

David Bedkowski (BUF)

Trenten Bennett (NJD)

Carter George (LAK)







