Attack's Spirits Take a Hit in 4-2 Loss in Saginaw

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Attack landed on American soil Saturday night for a matchup against the Saginaw Spirit. Ending in a 4-2 Spirit score, Saginaw managed to pick up their second win of the three day weekend, the Attack with their second loss.

A very quiet first period at the Dow Event Center as both teams had minimal movement in penalty kills and power plays. In a game of back-and-forth the Attack and Spirit would scale up and down the ice in a push for puck control. Attack goaltender Trenten Bennett and Spirit goaltender Stephan Shurygin would be the main stars in the frame, taking on 16 shots from the Attack and 6 shots from the Spirit. With no score up on the board, it was anybody's game going into the second period.

Coming out of the gate early in the second, Saginaw's Levi Harper would see his 5th goal of the season and the Spirit's first goal of the game up on the board under 6 minutes into the period. Keeping the puck in Spirit territory late in the period, Lenny Greenberg would make a pass to Masen Wray near the back side of the net. Swinging round to the blueline, the Attack gained control of the puck, Pierce Mbuyi handing over the puck from back at the blueline to Nicholas Sykora who would hammer home the Attack's first goal of the night. With little time in between, Owen Sound would regroup for another attack on Saginaw's net. Tristan Delisle taking the reins would travel alone to the front of the net giving the Attack a 2-1 lead on the board. No answer from Saginaw in the second would leave the score at a stand still till the final frame.

With a fire now under their feet, Saginaw looked to even out the score in the third. Forward Jacob Cloutier, would cut into a pass stealing the puck. In a runaway action, Cloutier fired just under the wing of Bennet earning the Spirit their second goal of the game. Two more back to back goals from Cloutier in the third would promise the Spirit their win, with under a minute left in regulation.

The bears will now head to Flint for a Sunday showdown with the Firebirds.Puck is set to drop at 4:00PM and will be covered live on FloHockey.com







