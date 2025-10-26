Rangers Come Away with a Point in Overtime Loss to Colts
Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Barrie, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers battled from 3-1 down in the second period to force overtime in Barrie, but come away with just a singular point in a hard fought road game. The Rangers scored twice on the power play and once short handed. Christian Humphreys now holds the team lead in points with 16 after his second consecutive multi-point game. Luca Romano led the way offensively for the Rangers with three points (1G, 2A) in the game.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - BAR 0 - PPG
10:12 Luca Romano (4) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
KIT 1 - BAR 1
11:29 Brad Gardiner (9) - Cole Emerton, Eamon Edgar
Second Period
KIT 1 - BAR 2
1:42 Eamon Edgar (2) - Gabriel Eliasson
KIT 1 - BAR 3 - PPG
4:30 Kashawn Aitcheson (7) - Cole Emerton, Cole Beaudoin
KIT 2 - BAR 3 - PPG
13:24 Christian Humphreys (5) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano
KIT 3 - BAR 3 - SHG
19:54 Jack Pridham (7) - Luca Romano, Jacob Xu
Overtime
KIT 3 - BAR 4
0:29 Cole Beaudoin (6) - Kashawn Aitcheson
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 34 - BAR 34
Power play: KIT 2/5 - BAR 1/3
FO%: KIT 43% - BAR 57%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 30/34 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss
Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 31/34 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Kitchener Rangers continue their three-game weekend as they host the North Bay Battalion on Sunday afternoon for Star Wars Night! Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
