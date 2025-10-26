Rangers Come Away with a Point in Overtime Loss to Colts

Published on October 25, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers left wing Matheas Stark in the faceoff circle

Barrie, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers battled from 3-1 down in the second period to force overtime in Barrie, but come away with just a singular point in a hard fought road game. The Rangers scored twice on the power play and once short handed. Christian Humphreys now holds the team lead in points with 16 after his second consecutive multi-point game. Luca Romano led the way offensively for the Rangers with three points (1G, 2A) in the game.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - BAR 0 - PPG

10:12 Luca Romano (4) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid

KIT 1 - BAR 1

11:29 Brad Gardiner (9) - Cole Emerton, Eamon Edgar

Second Period

KIT 1 - BAR 2

1:42 Eamon Edgar (2) - Gabriel Eliasson

KIT 1 - BAR 3 - PPG

4:30 Kashawn Aitcheson (7) - Cole Emerton, Cole Beaudoin

KIT 2 - BAR 3 - PPG

13:24 Christian Humphreys (5) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano

KIT 3 - BAR 3 - SHG

19:54 Jack Pridham (7) - Luca Romano, Jacob Xu

Overtime

KIT 3 - BAR 4

0:29 Cole Beaudoin (6) - Kashawn Aitcheson

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 34 - BAR 34

Power play: KIT 2/5 - BAR 1/3

FO%: KIT 43% - BAR 57%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 30/34 Saves, Four Goals Against, Loss

Ben Hrebik (BAR) - 31/34 Saves, Three Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers continue their three-game weekend as they host the North Bay Battalion on Sunday afternoon for Star Wars Night! Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

