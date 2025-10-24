Kitchener Open Three-In-Three Weekend at Home to Flint

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - After edging London 3-2 in overtime, Kitchener host Flint for Kitchener Fire Night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Firefighters will be dropping the puck and presenting the Rangers and Rangers Reach with a cheque benefitting Clarky's Kids (POGO). Trucks will also be located outside the building as well as various concourse stations that include a safety booth where children can dress up and learn about what it means to be a Firefighter in our community.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)  

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 445 (Ontario)  

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener  

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Flint travels to Kitchener for the second matchup between these two teams this season. Their previous meeting came on October 8th, when Kitchener was blanked by the Firebirds 3-0. Last season, the Blueshirts posted an impressive 3-0-1-0 record against Flint, notching one win in regulation and two in a shootout. Over the last five years, the teams have met 18 times, splitting the games evenly between Flint and Kitchener. The Rangers won 8 of those games, including 3 at home and 5 on the road, while Flint claimed the other 10 victories.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (6-3-1-0)

After a thrilling rivalry week series against London, Kitchener's latest win keeps them firmly in fourth place in the Western Conference. The Rangers bounced back in London, edging the Knights 3-2 in their last meeting on Sunday. Kaden Schneider registered his first career OHL goal, while Alex Forrest earned his first career OHL point with an assist on Schneider's tally. Jack Pridham (6G, 5A) also picked up an assist and now leads the team in points, sharing the same total as Ellis Haeden (4G, 7A) but holding the edge in goals. Weston Cameron also scored his first career OHL goal late in the third period to help send the game to overtime.

Jack Pridham and Cameron Reid enter Friday's game on four and three-game point streak respectively. Pridham is up to seven points (4G, 3A) and Reid has recorded a trio of assists over his last three games.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE FIREBIRDS (5-3-1-0)

The Flint Firebirds are coming in hot riding a four-game winning streak. The first win in their four-game win streak came in that 3-0 home win over Kitchener, while also sweeping their rivalry week series matchup with Saginaw.

Newly signed New York Rangers prospect and Firebirds Captain, Nathan Aspinall enters the game as Flint's leading point scorer with ten points (6G, 4A) in six games. The Markham, Ontario native also leads the team in goals with six. Aspinall has recorded at least one point in all six games he's played this season, including an assist when these two teams last met.

Drafted Firebirds:

The Flint Firebirds feature five players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Rylan Fellinger (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Jimmy Lombardi (Los Angeles Kings) were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, while Nathan Aspinall (New York Rangers), Kaden Pitre (Tampa Bay Lightning), and Darels Uljankis (Anaheim Ducks) were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS!

You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

FALL MEGA JACKPOT

Rangers Reach is kicking of their first ever FALL MEGA JACKPOT Event on Saturday morning! Sales will open at 9:00 a.m. and the Jackpot draw for a Guaranteed Minimum Prize of $20,000 will take place next Friday, October 31st at 9:15 p.m.

The raffle features over $6,800 in bonus prizing to be one through early bird and consolation prizes. Full details available here.

Broadcast Coverage:

Friday's game against the Flint Firebirds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 445 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.    

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers visit an Eastern Conference foe in the Barrie Colts for the middle game of a three-in-three weekend. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena. The Rangers will then welcome the North Bay Battalion for Star Wars Night at the Aud on Sunday at 6pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.