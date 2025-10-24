Official Storm Watch Party - Thursday, October 30 vs. Erie Otters

Published on October 24, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Be a part of the first Official Storm Watch Party of the season on Thursday, October 30 at Montana's Guelph, as your Guelph Storm take on the Erie Otters.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Montana's to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Montana's by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519)-766-1549.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







